PWD Starts Training And recruitment For 2018/19 Season

Share this Story



















News players aspiring to join the ranks of PWD

PWD Bamenda has started training ahead of the upcoming elite one football season. The session at the Big Mankon Catholic School play ground started as from 1:30 pm on Wednesday October 24. Present were 11 new players aspiring to join the team, including recent signing, 16 years Nchindo John Bosco. Also present were old players like Mbah Louis, Atehgong Julius, Che Malachi, Ekema Stanley and Niang Mohammed, who watched the session from the stands. An old hand in a recent signing, kongnyuy Jude who recently joined the team in a two year-deal and has been the subject of popular debate among fans was absent.

players listen to the the head coach and his team

The session was coordinated by technical bench of the team lead by the Head Coach Toguem jean Baptist and accompanied by the Technical Director Tama Wango. Accompanying the technical team were some membesr of the administrative staff. The SG , Aliwo Francis, team manager Umarou Babila and the TPO, Abongwa Fozo. The team doctor Ngomseu Frank was also present to ensure all went smoothly on this first day of training.

In a brief chat with the new comers, Toguem JB said PWD is open to all players irrespective of age and origin. He assured them that the team gives room for all to excel. The only magic they need to perform to join the team is hard work, discipline and continuous training. He schooled the players on the importance of discipline if they want to succeed and reminded them that PWD maybe the people’s team but is very hard on indiscipline. A similar massage was reinforced by the TD, Tama Wango with an appealed to both old and new players to understand that the level has stepped up and more is expected from them

Members of the technical and administrative staff talk to the players

The SG used the opportunity to caution the players against age-cheat, the need to have their entire required documents and obtain their liberations beforehand. For those would have difficulties, he advised them to meet him for help.

The first training/selection session lasted just over an hour and was watched by over 350 fans and a handful of media men representing different press organs. More of the old players and new comers are expected to join the team in the coming days.

Several bike riders and taxi drivers skip work to watch the session

Listen to the head coach on the reacts to the team’s recent signings and plans for the new football season in the audio report below.

PWD resumes training (Audio)

By Ndi Tsembom Elvis