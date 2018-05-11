PWD Announces Three New Signings

Current Elite II league leader PWD of Bamenda has announced the sugning of three new players during the mid-season transfer window. A statement posted on the club’s facebook page (https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=366627607189754&id=232734760579040 ) read “Team President Abunde Pascal has reinforced the team’s effectiveness with three new mid season signings”

The statement by the team’s press officer Abongwa Fozo announces the arrival of Chick Rex, a right back from Bangbullet of Nkambe, and defensive midfielder Che Malachi from Bafut Rangers in the Northwest Regional Second Division and also promoted to the first team attacking talent, Cho Maxwell from PWD Junior team.

The statement goes furthet to state “to maintain a hot pursuit of an elite one ticket, the team’s management is still hoping to add one or more options into the team before the close of the transfer window”

PWD Bamenda currently sits on top of the MTN Elite II table on 31 points, four points ahead of fellow challengers and runners-up Canon Sportif of Yaounde.

The team also launched an eight match winning campaign in the second phase to take them to Elite I football after 13 years in the inferior divisions. Sofar, the team is seven wins away in 14 matches from achieving that goal. The return phase of the championship starts on May 22, 2018

By Tamah Collins