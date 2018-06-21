PWD # COSMOS Match Preview

Date: Friday 22 June 2018

Venue: YONG SPORT ACADEMY STADIUM MILE VI NKWEN

Time: 3 PM

MATCH PREVIEW

It will be a clash between two teams that have had contrasting fortunes in the elite two championship this season. PWD are enjoying their ride at the top of the elite two table, while Cosmos of Bafia is ranked 10th, with 22points, 20 points away from their opponents, PWD.

PWD is coming from a 2#0 trashing of TKC on match day 22, while Cosmos was beaten 2#1 by Bang Bullet, in Nkambe.

The away tie played at the CAF center for excellence in Mbakomo on Monday 2nd April 2018, ended 2#2. John Paul Nzo Ngong fired two quick goals to give the Abakwa boys the lead in that game, but Francis Fanfan Mbarga scored in both half’s, to make sure that the two teams share the spoils.

Friday will be the fourth meeting between the two teams in the elite two championship, with the last 3 meetings producing two draws, while Cosmos recorded a 1#0 win over PWD, on Tuesday 04 April 2017.

The stakes of this encounter are high, as a win for PWD will mean they consolidate their place at the top of the championship, with just 7 playing days to go.

PWD’s forward, Ahudu Lukong Fonyuy will be facing his former employers for the second time this season, with the hope of continuing his good form of round two of the championship, which have seen him scoring 3 times ( 2 against national polytechnic, 1 against the Ngoundere university FC), taking his goal tally to 4 goals.

PWD remains the only team that has not tested defeat on home turf, and can count on their huge fan base in Bamenda.

Going by the words of coach Toguem Jean Baptiste after the game against TKC, the supporters were outstanding, and made victory easier for the Abakwa boys.

So take the rendezvous for the YOSA stadium come Friday June 22, for 90 minutes of entertaining football.

By Afeseh Apong