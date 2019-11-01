PWD Starts Season With Precious Away Win

PWD flag flew high in Mbankomo

After failing to pick a single victory on the road last season, PWD Bamenda started the 2019/2020 football season with an away win following a 1-2 victory over Canon of Yaoundé on Thursday, October 31.

It took a brace from the young Nchindo John Bosco at the 31st and 70th minutes to settle the encounter for the Blue and White of Abakwa. Canon’s Julien Samuel Belemb scored the lone goal for the host at the 50th minute. PWD had had more chances to kill the game but was denied by a combination of poor finishing, the cross bar and resolute defending by the Mekok Megunda

PWD Bamenda is playing catch up to the rest of the teams following it lengthy legal battle with Astres and the football league. The match against Canon is a delayed match counting for the 3rd day of play with PWD still counting two delay matches in hand.

PWD starting 11

PWD players at half time

Coach David Pagou and his boys next entertain struggling USM of Lum in Bamenda on Sunday. That will be followed by the first league one derby between PWD and Yong Sports Academy expected to draw a huge turnout.