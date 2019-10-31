PWD And NWCA Seal Historic Sponsorship Deal

Pascal Abunde and Timothy Waindim displaying the PWD Away Kit at the signing

Two of Northwest oldest and most renown brands, PWD and NWCA (Northwest Cooperative Association) have signed a sponsorship deal. The deal was signed on Wednesday October 30, at the Hilltop Hotel Bamenda.

Pascal Abunde and Timothy Waindim signed on behalf of PWD holding Company Limited and The NWCA Ltd respectively.

Mr Timothy Waindim, General Manager of NWCA said the shirt sponsorship deal highlighted the importance of sports and football in the Northwest region that has been hit by a crisis. Football is one of the things that bring joy to the population and reason why they have decided to partner with PWD Bamenda he added.

Pascal Abunde, Board Chair of PWD Holding Company Limited believes that the deal represent an important landmark for both companies that will use their brands to help each other attain and reach higher goals.

The agreement will cover the 2019/2020 football season. PWD will carry the logo of “Kola Coffee” on its home and away kits.

Kola Coffee will appear infront of both home and away kit of PWD

Both brands aptly represent and carry the hope, aspiration, identity and tradition of the people of the Northwest Region. NWCA is one of the first and still surviving farming cooperative associations that has been marketing and catering for coffee farmers across the northwest region. The product, Kola Coffee to be carried on the shirt of PWD of Bamenda has been in the market since 1950.

PWD Bamenda on the other hand is the first football club in the region. It was created in 1962 and has a huge following in the region and beyond. A management team consisting of Pascal Abunde, Barister Njoya Joseph and Charlie Boyo have been working together for the past 5 seasons to professionalized the team and take it to the next level.

PWD of Bamenda plays it first match of the season on Thursday in Mbankomo against Canon of Yaounde.

By Abongwa Fozo