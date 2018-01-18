Presidential Race 2018: Maurice Kamto Extends Coalition Hand to Fru Ndi

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC) Maurice Kamto has reportedly sent a letter to the chairman of the SDF Ni John Fru Ndi, about the possibility of putting up a united opposition front against the candidature of Paul Biya and the CPDM in the upcoming presidential election.

According to our sources close to the MRC, after an in-camera meeting with Akere Muna last week, Maurice Kamto this week sent a letter to the SDF Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi, proposing that they meet to discuss the conditions for a united opposition front against Mr. Biya and his CPdm party that has been in power since independence. Our source added that Maurice Kamto wanted the meeting to take place "as quickly as possible".

Last week, another presidential hopeful Akere Muna met announced the creation of a platform bringing some three political groupings such as the USDP, AFP and the FNDC. Though unknown parties in the Cameroon political landscape, many see this as they first step to a formidable united opposition front that can challenge Mr. Biya’s 36 years rule.

This is however not the first time that the opposition in Cameroon has tried to form a coalition to present a single candidate for a presidential election. In 2004, Ni John Fru Ndi and Adamu Ndam Njoya couple with other political parties could not cement a common coalition, leaving a happy Mr. Biya to stroll into another seven years mandate at Etoudi.

Such failures have always played into Mr. Biya and his CPDM party’s hands. Cameroon has over 250 political parties, a careful maneuver to keep the opposition divided. Any meaningful coalition in Cameroon would be highly unwelcomed by the CPDM. This may be the moment to take advantage of the growing disenchantment against the government and the Biya regime to build up a momentous force that can ride the CPDM tide. Arch Bishop Samuel Kleda of Douala and President of the National Episcopal Council of Cameroon has started what many may term an idle call, for Mr. Biya not to seek reelection if his loves Cameroon. Expect echoes of this as the date draws nearer, beside there are number peripheral militants, and even some holding key positions and some administrators who have confessed they would like to see a change of leadership in 2018. Beside Arch Bishop Kleda said if there is a free and fair election, we would be surprise with the outcome.

By Abongwa Fozo