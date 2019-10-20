Police Officer Decapitated in Bamenda

OP NWANA PAUL

The head without body of first grade assistant superintendent of Police NWANA PAUL was this evening, 5:30 pm local time found on the road at Miss Ngen Junction between Bamenda II and Three Subdivisions.

The head according to some resident of the area who immediately moved out of the area for fear of reprisal by the security forces was dumped by unidentified person. this is the fourth head, mostly of security forces to be decapitated and dumped on the streets of Bamenda since the anglophone crises morphed into an armed conflict.

following the incident, several bars, shops including nearby residents immediately close or moved out of the area. The beheading comes barely weeks after the brutal killing a a prison wardress in Pinyin Santa Subdivision.

OP NWANA PAUL is said to hail from Balikumbat and works at the Special Branch of the police in Bamenda II