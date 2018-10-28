Police Arrest 15 MRC Demonstrators In Y’de

At least 15 militants and sympathizers of Maurice kamto and the MRC have been arrested this afternoon in Yaounde. They were arrested by the police in front of the Yaoundé Metropolitan Cathedral. They were protesting against results of the October 7 Presidential poll in Cameroon which gave Biya a landslide victory. This crack down in Yaoundé followed a similar one against protesters in Douala on Saturday where 42 others were arrested.

Despite the arrest, the protesters say this is the beginning of a series of demonstrations until the departure of President Biya. They claimed he was fraudulently reelected into office. Candidate Maurice Kamto had earlier declared himself winner of the poll before the constitutional Council (CC) on October 22.

President Biya Paul was declared winner with 71.28% of the votes. Maurice Kamto came in second position with barely 14 % of the votes. Maurice Kamto had joined the other opposition candidates to file 18 petitions to the CC but they were all thrown out. President Biya will be sworn in for his 7th mandate that will last till 2025 next week. Mr. Biya came to power in a peaceful transition on November 6, 1982.

By Abongwa Fozo