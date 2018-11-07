PCC Calls for Unconditional Release of kidnapped Students

The Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC) has called on those who abducted 78 students and three staff members of the Presbyterian Secondary school (PSS) Nkwen to “immediately and unconditionally release them”.

In a communiqué by the head of the PCC, the Right Rev. Fonki Samuel on Monday November 5, 2018, he said 11 final year students were first kidnapped on October 31. The kidnappers demanded a huge ransom which the church could not pay. The children were later released but left very traumatized the statement said.

The second incident occurred Sunday November 4, when 78 students and three staff members were abducted still by unknown gunmen. The communiqué goes further to call on “whosoever has committed this grave act of inhumanity on these innocent children and staff members…to immediately and unconditionally release them”The release goes further to call on both the Cameroonian military and Ambazonia militias to respect the right of children to education, to agree on providing maximum security for innocent young Cameroonians to exercise their right to study and for the Cameroonian government to take urgent measures to solve the Anglophone crisis.

It also appeals to the conscience of the international community and calls for it to “take

note of these grievous cycle of acts of inhumanity that have become a daily occurrence

in Anglophone Cameroon that puts the lives of over seven million people on

harms’ way”. The statement goes further to urge the international community “not

to be aloof” but looks for ways in ending the crisis.

The Anglophone crisis is entering the third year with over 400,000

people displaced internally , over 40 000 seeking refuge in neibouring Nigeria and

over a 100 military, gendarmes and police killed and with an unknown number of secessionists

and civilians killed.

There is presently no concrete effort towards finding a solution

to the crisis both at national and international level. An All Anglophone Conference hinted by the

cardinal Christian Tume and a group of pro-federalist has received very low

approval from both government and separatist.

President Paul Biya who recently (Tuesday November 6) took a new

oath of office for another seven years mandate has called for the separatist to

drop their arms or face the wrath of the army. He has also promised to speed up

the decentralization process as a solution to the crisis.

Communique by the PCC Moderator

By Abongwa Fozo in Bamenda