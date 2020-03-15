Paul Atanga Blames Bikers For Insecurity, Calls For Stricter Controls

MINAT Boss Paul Atanga Nji

Commercial motorcycles in Mezam division have been given up to March 17, 2020 to register and be recognized by the competent authority or have their bikes impounded. Territorial Administration minister Paul Atanga Nji blamed the bike riders for promoting the ghost towns and lock downs. The lock downs and ghost towns have had a negative effect on the economic and social life of the region.

He made the remarks following a security meeting he chaired at the office of the Governor, NW region on Friday March 13, 2020. The minister blamed the commercial bike riders for the rising insecurity, rampant killings and attacks on security officials. He vowed to bring some sanity into the sector. He apportioned responsibility for the March 8 bomb blast at the Commercial Avenue on individuals using motorcycles.

The minister said he had earlier given commercial bike riders six months to comply with a prefectoral order outlining municipal directives organizing the sector. But the commercial motorcycle syndicate pleaded for more time which he accorded them. He announced that from Tuesday March 17 all commercial bikes must be registered and tanks painted yellow. None compliance to this would lead to their bikes impounded by security officials.

He added that the city mayor will help paint the bikes yellow free of charge for those that will comply. Defaulters he added will be dealt with severely.

Mr. Atanga Nji assured the population that security measures have been taken to guarantee their safety. He also said investigations are on-going to track down those behind the attack.

On that day a locally made IED (improvised explosive device) exploded at the Commercial Avenue, about 35 metres from the ceremonial ground. That was during activities marking the international day of the woman, killing a security official and leaving others injured.

In attendance at the meeting was the governor of the NW region Adolphe lele Lafrique, the SDO Mezam, Simon Emile Moah, their close collaborators and top security officials.

By Bathsheba Everdine