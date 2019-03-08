ONLY A MATTER OF TIME

It is now stale news that, according to the United States embassy in Yaounde, a baron of the Grand Nord has been assertive that a Bamileke shall not be allowed to succeed President Paul Biya, much less an Anglophone. That only came to underline Paul Ayah’s query over the years as to why, in Camerouoon, there is Grand Nord and Grand Sud, BUT not Grand West.

NO ANSWER!

As if the said baron was betraying but a government policy, Anglophones today are indiscriminately branded TERRORISTES AND SECESSIONNISTSES, and their land has been desecrated/devastated by a war. They are decisively knocked out! Also are the Bamilekes under serious ubiquitous attacks, physically and by word of mouth by and/or with the benediction of the ruling elite.

CONFIDENT that the schemes have virtually come to fruition, the ruling clan is sending out feelers to test the ground. Today, it is ‘Madam President’; tomorrow, it is those predestined to rule; the next day, it is some artificial ‘chop chair’… All this in oblivion of the very baron’s mitigated caution – in an UNDERTONE!

Was not the very baron absolutely explicit that, while he supports the incumbent President with all his heart, his ‘Grand Nord’ SHALL NOT accept ‘another Beti’ immediately after the incumbent President? Or could it be that my records are only playing some mischief?

All being equal, (if my records are correct), those already in joyous laughter over the fulfillment of some intangible occurrence may soon realize that they are other than “he who laughs last…”

WATCH!

By Ayah Paul Abine