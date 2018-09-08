SNWOT Lament For Peace-Calls For Inclusive Dialogue

A group of woman under the canopy of the Southwest-Northwest Women Task Force (SNWOT) today staged a sit down protest calling for ceasefire between the two warring parties in the ongoing conflict in Cameroon’s two English speaking regions. The cry of lamentations as they called it was staged in the confines of the Bamenda Municipal Stadium, minimizing its impact.

“We want peace” “we are tired of the war” “our children are dying every day” “Let the war come to an end” “the women cried out loud in pain” were some of the many messages displayed on placards. Others carried the peace plant “Nkeung” as a reminder of the need for peace.

The women who came from all works of life wailed, calling on the International community to look into the crisis rocking the Anglophone regions. A series of intercession prayers for the return of peace were made. They drew their inspiration from the book of 2 Chronicles 2:14 and Jeremiah 9:17-19 which calls for such actions.

SNWOT was created by Madam Uma Esther is out to encourage women gain courage to advocate for peace. This was evident in some of the messages they carried like “guns don’t talk, people do”, “All forces cease fire” and “women want peace”.

The Northwest coordinator for SNWOT Madam Adah Mbah explained that Women want peace and that the bible says “we women should wail”. For more than two years we have been quietly losing our children, husbands and relatives to the cold hands of death she added.

Adah Mbah called on SNWOT women and the women in general to continue praying at home while hoping to see the country return to normalcy. A series of solutions were proposed by SNWOT women with the first being an all inclusive dialogue that would bring a long lasting solution. She said SNWOT has other means of putting pressure on both sides of the conflict which will be made public soon. This is the second after the first which held in Buea, Southwest region last month.

By Neba Sulivan (UB Student Intern)