NW-Launches Screening Against COVID-19

Dr Che Soh leading the campaign for a NW free Corona virus

Thousands of passengers entering the Northwest Region from the West, Centre, Littoral, Southwest and other regions of the country have been screened for possible risk factors of the Coronavirous following a health campaign carried out on Saturday March 21st 2020 at the Toll Gate, at Matazem Santa. The team of health experts were led by Dr. Kingley Che Soh, regional delegate of public health NW.

The operation began about 4 am. Passengers disembarked from the buses and filled past the health personels who had their temperature checked.

According to Dr. Kingsley, The measures are to prevent any potential risk factors of the coronavirous (COVID-19) disease from penetrating the NW regional capital Bamenda.

Earlier in a press release signed on Friday 20th March 2020, the regioanl delegation debunked rumours of the confirmation of a case in Bamenda. The announcement reads “no case of the Corona virus infection has sofar been confirmed in the region” It goes further to state “information circulating on the social media about an alleged confirmed case of Corona virus infection behind St Agnes and in the regional hospital Bamenda are both false”

Announcement debunking rumours of a case in Bda

As from Tuesday March 24th, 2020, highly subsidised hand sanitizers shall be made available in public health facilities by Government the announcement continued.



The delegate said the virus is fast spreading across the globe and Cameroon is not left out. He said 27 cases have been confirmed in Cameroon in the cities of Yaounde, Douala and Bafoussam.

Dr. Kingsley Che Soh added that the objective of the screening is about sensitization and awareness so as to slow or stop the spread of the virus.

So far on the first day of the screening Dr. Che Soh said close to 3000 people were screened. He announced that the exercise will run for 14 days. Passengers arriving in the morning and evening will be screened during this period.

He advised the population to regularly wash their hands with running water and soap and to keep a distance of one meterfrom each other and also to avoid overcrowded places like funerals or marraiges. The government has issued directives prohibiting the gathering of more than 50 people.

By Bathsheba