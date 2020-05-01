NW Receives Share of Presidential Gift to Fight Against Covid-19

Mviang Mekala and close aides ready to receive covid-19 kits at the esplanade of the Governor’s office

The consignment included 1870 cubes of soap, 30 litres of 1020 containers of hand sanitizers, 6800 buckets and 34 000 face mask. The kits were received by Mviang Mekala, Secretary General at the NW Governor’s office on Wednesday April 29th 2020.

The preventive kits against covid-19 will be shared amongst the 7 divisions and 34 subdivisions of the NW region to be distributed to the concerned population. This will be done through the SDOs and the D.Os in that order.

The Secretary General receiving the gifts on behalf of the Governor Adolf Lele Lafrique expressed sincere gratitude to the head of state on behalf of the people of the NW region. He promised to use his office to see that the kits reaches the intended users and and judiciously put into use.

The items included soap, buckets, face masks and hand sanitizers

According to Mr. Tchuente Gilbert sub Director of Civil Protection at MINAT, the kits worth FCFA two hundred billion are a donation from the head of state to the people of Cameroon in all 10 regions of the country to enable them effectively implement hygienic preventive measures put in place by the government and the World Health Organisation to help curb the spread of the covid-19 virus in the country.

The North West Region has so far recorded five confirmed cases of COVID -19. The arrival of the presidential grant comes a few days after the region also set up a laboratory to detect and confirm cases of the virus. Amongst the items received are Rapid test kit for the Novel Corona virus that produces results in 5 to 10 minutes. These kits are destined for the Bamenda lab already setup.

By Bathsheba Everdine