NW Journalists Drilled On Humanitarian Reporting

Close to 30 journalists from the North West region have updated their skills on how to better report on humanitarian issues and their safety within this crisis period. This was in a workshop that held on December 27, 2019 at the PCC Church Centre Mankon.

Mrs Akah Rose Obah, National President of the Cameroon Community Media Network (CCMN) said journalist need to report with statistics that can help attract assistance to the internally displaced, refuges and the areas that have been hard hit by conflicts. She added the case in Cameroon may be difficult for journalists that want to be objective and truthful in their reports.

For Kiven Franklin, the Communication and Information officer-UN-Humanitarian Coordination Unit Cameroon, there will be no change if journalists chose not to report the basics on the needs of the victims in a conflict. He urged Journalists to carry out reports that can change the status quo, save human lives but based on the humanitarian principle of neutrality, humanity and impartiality.

The workshop came at a time when the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon have been hit by an ongoing armed conflict, that has claimed so many lives, displaced thousands of people and ravage several communities.

By Bathsheba Evardine