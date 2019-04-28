NW Journalists Donate to IDPs Ahead of WPFD

Some of the IDPs pose with media men and women

The NW branch of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists (CAMASEJ), the Cameroon Journalist Trade Union (CJTU),the Community Media Network (CCMN) on Friday April 26 handed over gifts to some internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bamenda as parts of activities in prelude to the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) on May 3, 2019.

Ambe McMillan, CAMASEJ President, NW chapter, prayed for the situation to get back to normal very soon and for these displaced persons to return back home. He promised that journalist will help to share their plight and difficulties to the rest of the world through their various media outlets so as to attract more help.

The items handed over to the over 50 IDPs include; toiletries, cooking oil, bags of rice, sanitary pads and soaps.

Most of those displaced are women and children

Most of the IDPs are living with family members in and around the Ntamulung and Sonac Street neighbourhoods. Most have escaped the fighting between the military and pro-independence fighters in Bafut and Wum localities.

The two teams pose for the cameras

A football match between CAMASEJ and CCMN took place at the Big Mankon Catholic School Field on Friday still as part of activities towards the day. Match ended 1-0 in favour of the “peace crusaders” of CCMN

CAMSAJ, CJTU and CCMN have been circulating messages like this ahead of the day

By Abongwa Fozo