NW Governor Hands Support To Vision and Foncha Street FCs

NW Fecafoot President (R)presenting trophy to the Governor (L)

Two teams from the Northwest region, Vison and Foncha Street FCs that recently booked their qualifications from the regional to different national leagues have each received the sum of 1 million FCFA from the Governor of the Northwest region, Adolphe Lele Lafrique on Monday October 14.

Governor Lele congratulated both teams for qualifying to the national Female First Division (Vision FC) and the national League Two (Foncha Street FC) despite the challenging situation in the region. He praised their determination to overcome these odds, reason why the region is celebrating their success.

Players of Foncha Street FC

Vision FC Girls

NW Fecafoot scribe Ndi Tsembom Elvis used the opportunity to fill in the Governor on their efforts and challenges during their short stay in office which includes the difficult socio-political climate, organizing the championship, good playing grounds and security of actors, the qualification of both teams with maximum points among others. Collaborated by his President Mbigha Felix, they asked for the construction of a befitting stadium in the region to cater for the needs of the professional clubs that include PWD, Yong Academy and now Foncha Street FC and Vision FC.

By Bathsheba Everdine