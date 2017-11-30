NW FECAFOOT: J. B. Ndeh Puts Kaba on Hold
This decision did not come as a shock following the acrimonious relation between the two men in the past couple of years. The decision signed by the NW FECAFOOT President and members of the bureau on November 20, 2017 states that the Present Secretary General and former president of NW FECAFOOT Kaba Christopher is found guilty of “ financial malpractices”
The decision based on the findings of an independent and neutral Adhoc Committee appointed by the Executive Committee of FECAFOOT details several acts of malpractices that include amongst others;
- According free licenses to some teams and not to others thus receiving money from them.
- Operating the FECAFOOT bank alone without the head of the Finance department and carrying out disbursement of funds without dully prepared vouchers with the double signature of the president and the Head of the Finance Department…
- Paying the referees a miserable amount of 2000 frs per match
- Caused the president of gentile ladies Bamenda Chountsa Joseph to register the team a second time after he had already done so in Yaoundé,
- Collected registrations for some teams for youth football and third division competition but fail to make them take part in the competition and also failed to reimburse their money on the other hand.
The decision goes further to state that “furthermore on examining Mr. Kaba’s financial report, it was realized that there were fabricated expenditure observed…” He faked expenditure vouchers to the tune of 375 000frs for repairs of the office building, 315 000frs for repairs of machines, telephone dispatch of 150 000frs, 250,000frs for internet connections, mission orders amounting to 500,000frs, and 2,106,000frs collected for licenses but not paid into the National FECAFOOT account, a fact the statement said was confirmed by his appointed S.G Agho Oliver who claimed he never received any money from Kaba for internet, office machine or repairs which he used his personal money to fund. He is also accused of several cases of insubordination to the president (John B. Ndeh). The decision also accuses Kaba’s must trusted lieutenant, Ginti Remy of insubordination in failing to provide the history of bank transactions, refusing to give all receipts of payments made to FECAFOOT and the vouchers and of not honouring a call to present at the Adhoc committee during investigations.
Consequently according to the decision, the assistant SG Mbanwei Philip will assume the role of the SG while Mr. Kaba is called upon to reimburse all monies collected from clubs in consideration for the twenty free licenses, those collected from youths and third division clubs for affiliation, give to Gentile Ladies their share of balls donated by FECAFOOT, pay all arrears owed referees and for Genti Remy to be transferred to another region.
It should be recalled that Kaba Christopher was elected to the position of NW FECAFOOT President in September 2015 in a controversial election that saw the list of J.B Ndeh disqualified and with Kaba as the only candidate securing only 17 of the 31 votes, with 14 voting against him. Many saw this as a stab in the back of the man that has mentored him. Kaba himself acknowledged after his election that B. Ndeh is like a father to him and supports him.
That defeat dealt a huge blow to J. B Ndeh who lost his position as First Vice President of FECAFOOT. Kaba joined Tombi’s camp against J.B Ndeh, further expanding the fissure between both men. Things took a different turn when Tombi A Roko and his team were sent packing from the Tshinga House when FIFA appointed a Normilization committee to take over Fecafoot on August 24, 2017. This decision called for the reinstallation of the FECAFOOT bureau of 2009, necessitating the comeback of J. B. Ndeh into his former role as NW Fecafoot President and Kaba Christopher as the S.G, and answerable to him.
Beside Kaba Christopher had cleared the path for his eventual suspension. For his two and a half years stay at the helm of NW FECAFOOT, his high handedness in managing the affairs of the bureau and his altitude towards those he considered his opponents placed him on a collision course with the clubs presidents. They even suspended playing the mini inter-pools due to his intransigencies , verbally forcing him out of the draws. This all played into the hands of his new and former boss who wasted no time in striking the iron while its hot.
By Abonga Fozo
