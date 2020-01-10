NW DII Championship To Kick off Feb, 19
The NW Regional Second Division Championship will kick off on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with 25 teams, divided into 4 pools to take part. This was announced during the NW FECAFOOT 2020 ordinary general assembly meeting that held at the conference hall of FECAFOOT NW-Bamenda on January 10, 2020.
The meeting also resolved that all matches of the championship will be played in Bamenda, the president of FECAFOOT-NW should seek for assistance from FECAFOOT national bureau to support teams out of Bamenda to lodge and play, that teams should present licenses during the preliminary round of the cup of Cameroon and for the president to ensure that a license production machine for the NW region be sent to Bamenda.
Speaking earlier, the president of FECAFOOT-NW Mbigha Felix called on all to put heads together and deliberate fruitfully for a successful championship 2020. He said the previous season was a success with a hitch free championship, a successful mini-interpool and with the region’s representatives, Foncha Street FC and Vision sports securing qualification into the national leagues that is Elite II and the National Female championship respectively. He said his office is working on a fruitful partnership with Betoo and Camtel to sponsor the championship.
Outlining the plan of action for the new season, NW FECAFOOT scribe, Elvis Ndi Tsembom announced that the championship will be comprised of 25 teams subdivided into three pools of six teams each and one of seven teams. The top two teams of each pool will qualify to play the mini-interpool in a two legged eliminatory tie right up to the finals which will be a single leg match.
All matches of the championship will take place in four chosen venues in Bamenda. These include; the CBC Mile III field Nkwen, GS Up Station, the Army Camp and at GS Nibung Nkwen.
He also announced that unlike last year that the teams did not pay for bookings and expulsion, this year they will be required to pay first as a measure to instill discipline.
The Ordinary General Assembly meeting also examined and adopted the reports of the various commissions as well as the financial report of the previous season. Income for 2019 stood at 14.5 million and expenditure at 16,845,000 frs, leaving a deficit of 2,385,000 frs. The organizations of matches, salary to support staff, payment of arrears to officials and commission members, support to the clubs, securing of playgrounds were the priority areas in the budget, using up over 60% of the 16.8 million in expenditure.
By Abongwa Fozo in Bamenda
Your latest Comments