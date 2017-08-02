“No person left Behind Foundation” Donates to SAJOCAH

No Person Left Behind Foundation (NPLBF), a humanitarian non-governmental organisation has donated food and medical equipment to the Saint Joseph Children and Adult Home (SAJOCAH), Mambu Bafut.

The children and patients at the centre all turn out on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 to welcome the team from NPLBF at the centre's conference hall. The children through their representative thanked NPLBF for thinking about their welfare and for coming to their assistance. They encouraged the foundation to help others in similar situation by bringing them to SAJOCAH for specialized care and rehabilitation.

Ernestine Tshafack Nwafor coordinator of NPLBF said the Foundation was delighted to meet the needs of the less privilege and the physically challenged at SAJOCAH. She pledged NPLBF’s continues support to SAJOCAH whenever the means provide.

Sister Georgine Yenda, coordinator of SAJOCAH, promised to ensure that the gifts reach the intended beneficiaries. She expressed joy with the fact that the Foundation was ready to come to their assistance always. This support she said would help them easily to carry out their daily activities.

The package included toiletries, processed food, wheelchairs and assorted medical equipment and clothes.

NPLBF was created just over a month ago with the mission and objective to help orphans, those in detention, Street and other underprivileged children in society find a meaning in life. NPLBF intervenes by assisting in training, financial and legal assistance, education, counseling etc.

SAJOCAH on the other hand was created in 1976. It’s a rehabilitation centre that serves people, primarily children, with disabilities. SAJOCAH is run by the Tertiary Sisters of St. Francis. SAJOCAH offers temporary housing for patients and their caregivers, carries out patient assessment, intensive physical therapy, classes for the blind, job and skills training, and more

By Ndi Tsembom Elvis.