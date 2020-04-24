Gov’t Cancels Labour & National Day Celebrations

Following is a press release from the Presidency of the Republic, the government of Cameroon has cancelled the holding of the labour day on May 1 and the national day celebration on May 20 due to the ongoing fight against covid-19. Below is the release from the presidency of the Republic.

Female Gendarmarie officers marching pass

“The Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, informs the public that due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the need to respect the social distancing measures prescribed by the Government of the Republic, The President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, has decided to cancel the public celebrations of the 2020 editions of Labour Day and National Day.”

Yaounde, 22 April 2020

(s) Ferdinand NGOH NGOH

Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic