MTN Elite One: Day 18 Round Up

The MTN Elite I championship enters the return phase this Sunday, May 13, 2018, with all 18 teams engage in action as the two facet battle for glory and survival will once more be rekindled, though this time with an urgent verve. The first round clearly distinguished the men from the boys, with the Coton waivers of the Benue Plain dragging the men forward while the clipped wings of the Aigle from Dschang has forced them to into a free gravitational fall from the skies as they pull along some apathetic sides with them. Cotonsport ended the first round on 34 points, two ahead of UMS of Loum in second and three and a half times as many points as the total for struggling Aigle of Dschang.

Clash of the Summit

When the competition restarts on Sunday, Cotonsport will be up against one of its immediate challenger, Fovu Club of Baham. When both sides met on the opening weekend on February 11, 2018, Fovu were considered fresh horns from the Elite Two but surprisingly came from behind to draw 2-all in Dschang. This time both teams meet at the Cotonsport’s Stadium in Garoua. Coton comes into the game on a high note, winning six and drawing four of its past 10 matches. Fovu since that draw on day one has been there and about. Maintaining the heat on who ever holds the reigns. Expect lots of fire work in Garoua.

Runners up, UMS of Loum stays at home to welcome struggling Dragon of Yaounde. The boys of Pierre Nkwemo will be playing against the team managed by Richard Towa for the 8th time. USM has an upper hand with four wins, two defeats and one draw. Dragon’s one of two wins came in this reverse fixture. Both sides come into the challenge with three wins in their last five outings, but with the home side haven drawn two while the visitors lost one.

Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda travels to Odza where they have not lost a single match in two outings. Yosa faces Yafoot, one of the few sides to have harvested points from Bamenda. Yosa counts 28 points, six away from the summit while their host is pegged to Aigle at the bottom. Yosa’s away form has also been doubtful, picking up only nine points in eight matches. Yosa has won 2, drew 3 and lost 3 away matches, scoring two goals only and conceding three. On the other hand, Yafoot has picked only 9 points in as many home matches. Failure to do so against a defensive minded Yosa could spell doom for a side in its first Elite I campaign.

The battle for Survival starts now

Else where, AIgle travels to Limbe to face an unconvincing Bamboutos of Mbouda in its adopted home ground. Bamboutos won by 2-0 in the reverse fixture. Still in Limbe, Union play host to Stade Renard of Melong. Stade Renard inflicted a 4-1 win over the protégées of Frank Happy. Since that defeat, Union seems to have woken up from slumber. The team is riding on the shoulders of Nlend Samuel who has had a hand in over 75% of the Nassara’s 19 goals scored this far.

Follow the complete Elite One league table here

Colombe FC will take on New Stars of Douala in the first match at Odza, Colombe badly need the three points of the day to take its head above the relegation water. They currently count 15 points, three away from safety. But a win will also mean pulling New Stars into uncomfortable territory. Two matches are programmed for Mbankomo. Current champions Eding Sport of Fabian Mvogo will try to maintain some consistency when they confront Les Astres of Douala. Eding are 5 points clear of the drop but 14 points away from the place the occupied last time. In the second match, Apejes entertain Feutcheu FC and finally in Bafang, Unisport awaits AS Fortuna.

By Abongwa Fozo