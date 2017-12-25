MTN Cameroon Inaugurates Hilton VIP Service Center

MTN Cameroon, leading company in the telecommunications sector, has officially inaugurated a VIP Service Center at Hilton Hotel in Yaounde.

The MTN VIP Service midpoint for customers, inaugurated last December 13 is aimed at offering proximity and quality services to subscribers in the capital city.

In her addressed, the CEO of MTN Cameroon, Philisiwe Sibiya said, the inauguration of the VIP Center is a clear testimony of the importance the government of Cameroon attaches to public-private partnerships to enhance sustainable development.

While expressing gratitude to the presence of the Center Regional Governor, Paul Naseri Bea, the MTN CEO said, “it is a recognition of MTN’s Efforts to drive the local telecommunications market and revolutionize communication methods in Cameroon for the benefit of the millions of people of the great nation.”

Concerning Yaounde, the CEO of MTN said, MTN’s love story with the city can be dated back to the year 2000 when operations were launched with the first office at Hilton Hotel.

“MTN’s love story with the city of Yaounde did not start today. It goes as far back as the year 2000 when we launched operations in this beautiful country. Infact, one of MTN’s first offices was opened in this very hotel with whom we have a long-standing and fruitful relationship,” Philisiwe Sibiya stated.

Going by her “the inaugural of another MTN Service Center in Yaounde testifies unrelenting commitment to accompany customers everywhere they go, in their quest to connect to the rest of the world and remain competitive.”

To her, the opening of the new customer touch-point falls in line with MTN Cameroon’s on-going efforts to relieve congestion in its traditional Service Centers and sufficiently illustrates MTN Cameroon’s willingness to provide its subscribers of the region an exceptional customer experience through an impeccable customized service and better proximity.

Stressing that MTN VIP corporate and customers will enjoy a user-friendly environment where service quality rhymes with state-of-the-art technology, Philisiwe Sibiya said, she is confident that the customer touch points will have a positive economic impact in the activities of the city dwellers because in the world of business, time is money.

Taking the floor, Governor Paul Naseri Bea, exalted MTN for its continuous work towards accompanying the government in providing good communication services to the people of Cameroon at affordable prices.

He noted with satisfaction that the center will greatly help in adding more credibility to the company that has stand out unique in the communication land scape.

The MTN VIP Hilton Service Center is the second fully digital Service Center by MTN Cameroon with where touch sensitive and connected screens covers a surface area of 70 square meters.

The contact point has an MTN Business Point to facilitate access to ICT, Cloud, ISP, Hosted Services and brings together the professional propositions of entrepreneurs and promoters of SMEs.

The touch point offers data, mobile money, prepared, postpaid and dealer sales services in addition to next generation experiential services such as Gaming, Video streaming, touch and trial and safe service stations to inhabitants of Yaounde II municipality and clients of Hilton Hotel.

With a team of highly skilled and talented professionals ready and available to provide customers with privileged, personalized services of irreproachable quality, the VIP Service Centre will open weekdays from Monday to Friday between 8 am and 5 pm, and Saturday from 8.30am to 1:30pm.

Since April 2013, 12 new proximity service centers have been created in five different regions. Of the 22 centers available all over the national territory, six touch points are based in Yaounde. The Hilton VIP Service Center is the third to be inaugurated in Yaounde since June 2015.

BY ETIENNE MAINIMO MENGNJO