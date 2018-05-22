MP Mezam North, Hon Fusi Naamukong’s take on May 20th Celebrations

“20th May 2018 ought to be a national day of mourning and

not celebrations, Hon Fusi Naamukong Wilfred, Member of Parliament Mezam North Constituency Says”

The Hon Member of parliament for Tubah-Bafut, Hon Fusi Naamukong Wilfred says celebrating national unity when part of the country is in pain is a total sham.

The MP was speaking today to some media personalities in Bamenda. Interested on why the SDF did not partake in the 46th national day in some regions and even if they did in some areas, they showed signs of mourning, the MP said the party could not be celebrating when the Northwest and Southwest regions had been turned into semi war zones, with people in bushes not living with their families, while others are on exile and some are refugees. He reflected on the days when the crisis was at an infant state, how the SDF members of parliament did their solidarity match in both regions of concern, recognizing the problems raised by aggrieved teachers and lawyers and calling on government to call for meaningful dialogue with everyone involved and chant a way forward. Unfortunately, the government paid deaf ears and decided to use force. He however regrets unlawful arrests, detention, torture, rape, untold misery and suffering the crisis had brought on the people of the regions under this situation.

Hon Fusi cannot still reconcile why in a crisis period instead of concrete solutions the government of Mr Biya rather uses cosmetic measures like the creation of adhoc committees that only come to fuel the already existing tensions, redeployment of teachers, organizing an English section for Magistrates at ENAM, creation of the National Commission on Bilingualism Multiculturalism which critics have described as a bunch of champagne drinkers, and not taking those who raised concerns to a dialogue platform and see into the issues raised. Hon Fusi added that the SDF could not go for a celebration when others are in a bad shape. Mr Fusi accepts there was a referendum in 1972 that led to The Republic of Cameroon or La Republique du Cameroun but why have things been changed without revisiting another referendum?

On the military occupation of the land, the MP expressed dissatisfaction in the exercise of their duty. He affirms that the role of the military and forces of law and other is to maintain calm, restore peace, secure persons and property and enforce a respect of the law. He has however noticed with dismay the actions of some members in that corp. He explains with bitterness the burning of both houses and property that have taken place, the ambush of both military and civilians. In that vein, he called on the government to open investigations (like the incident in Bafut weeks back) and bring to book the perpetrators of those acts and avoid arresting innocent people after the perpetrators must have carried out their acts and left.

After the incident in Bafut, being a member of parliament from that constituency, Mr Fusi when to the field for investigation and discovered that the perpetrators came in with bikes, carried out their acts and left and the forces came in and destroyed about 30 bikes. To him, the forces should have been wise enough to know that the innocent ones did not run away from the police because they knew the police were coming for the guilty ones yet their bikes were burnt. An unfortunate incident, Hon Fusi lamented saying the law has been compromised.

Hon Fusi in a very firm tone urges government to look for a way out of misery and pain for not only those internally displaced persons/ refugees, but a solution to the problems of Southern Cameroonians in general. Hear him “The international community and bodies are not the ones to solve our crisis, let Cameroon solve its problems by itself. The so called Musonge Commission has no power to solve this problem I repeat. In my opinion let the government rebuilt the houses that have been destroyed, their property bought, bikes bought for those whose bikes have been burnt, let’s bring a platform where everyone has a say, lets even bring a third party to witness it if we want. The government should act fast and the time to act is now because the crisis is escalating and no family is left untouched”

By Pedmia Shatu Tita