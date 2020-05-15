Covid-19: Alim Hayoutou In B’da As Infection Rate Rises

official of the covid-19 centre explain to the secretary of State measures put in place.

Alim Hayatou, Secretary of State to the Minister of Public Health in charge of Epidemics and Pandemic arrived Bamenda today to inspect facilities that host and care for covid-19 cases in the Northwest Region. The inspection and working visit came as the number of confirmed cases in the region reaches 35.

He congratulated the staff of the Covid-19 Centre at the Bamenda Regional Hospital and encouraged them to keep up the good work. He told them the disease is now a nation problem and. Ot only in the NWR. He instructed that all suspected cases should be taken charge of immediately and treatment followed up and not only taken to the centre and quarantined.

Dr. Che Soh Kingsley regional delegate for Public Health NW aked for more testing centres to be created in the region, more heakth personel to be deployed and for more testing kits to be made available.

The head of the centre Teteh kingsley abrassed the Secretary of State on the preventive measures put in place at the centre and the various protocols in place for various situations.

The NW was one of the last regions of the country to be touched by the novel Corona virus. Cameroon counts close to 3000 cases today and over half of the confirmed numbers have sofar recovered. The number of deaths stand at 139, four of which are from the region.

By Clifford Kimbi Joney