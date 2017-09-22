Momentous Day in SC Ends with Deaths

It started with massive street demonstrations in almost all parts of the Southern Cameroon. Hundreds of thousands of youths, men and women, elderly women and men all taking to the streets of Limbe, Buea, Bamenda, Kumbo, Wum, Muyuka, Ekona, Mamfe, Kumba, Ndop , Santa, Bali, Batibo and many other localities, some carrying the blue and white flags of Ambazonia and chanting freedom songs.

At least six people were killed in Bamenda, Kumbo, Santa, Limbe, Buea and Mamfe. Many others have been arrested. Other sources put the number of those killed at eight. Particularly shocking were the massive uprising in Buea and Bamenda. The residence of Patrick Ekema, mayor of Buea was attacked by the angry crowd after it emerged that he personally shot one person to death.

Today’s protest was a response to calls by the Southern Cameroon Ambazonia Council United Fronted (SCACUF) on September 9, 2017 for Southern Cameroonians to take to the streets in the next stage of the struggle towards self determination. It also coincided with President Biya’s speech at the United Nations General Assemby in New York (UNGA72)

There have been calls by other members of the SCACUF for street demonstrations to continue up to the 1st of October, the day set aside for the restoration of Independence.

Several Divisional Officers (SDO), in both regions have declared over night curfews and ban the holding of public meetings. Today’s demonstrations were a direct challenge to these orders.

Source: Bamenda Online