Minkreo Birwe Joins Aigle Royal Again

Aigle Royal of Menoua have published a release appointing former head coach, Minkreo Birwe as the technical director of the club for a period of 1 year renewable.

Minkreo Birwe returns to Aigle after 2 previous stints at the club with the first ending in style in 2016 as he got the club graduate into the top flight competition.But in June 2018,he was controversially dismissed by the same boss(President Nkenglifack Ghislaine) now appointing him after a good run turn bad in the early phase of the second round of the just ended league one championship with Aigle in the relegation zone with just 20 points.

Minkreo Birwe’s new job according to the release signed by president Nkenglifack Ghislaine gives him the powers to compose the technical bench of the team and guide them to achieve the club’s long term and short term objectives as directed by top management.

Birwe one of the best young coaches in the land has equally served at Dragon Yaoundé, Cotonsport of Garoua amongst others since he graduated from the famous national sports Academy, INJS.

Aigle would begin life in League two in the coming season, exactly same competition were Minkreo Birwe took them in 2014 and promoted the club a year later to the top flight before leaving because of his duties then with the under 17 Lionesses.

President Nkenglifack Ghislaine also published a list of the club’s administrators for the next season carrying the names of a vast majority of those who were in charge last term.

Source: http://mysoccer24.com