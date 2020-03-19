Military Raids Ngoketunjia, Inflicts Huge Damage On Separatist Fighters

Gen. Nke and Ekongwese shown items recovered from separatist fighters

Guns, military equipments (uniforms, helmets, handcuffs), flying boats, canoes, mobile phones, bags of canabies generators and other materials have been presented to Brigadier Generals Nka Valere and Ekongwese Divine, commanders of the 5th joint military region and the 5th gendamerie region during a visit to Bangorain, in the Noun Division, of the West region.

The materials were presented Wednesday March 18th 2020 by colonel Charles Alain who lead a 350-man delegation of the forces of law and order to some parts of the Ngoketunjia Division.

items recovered from the fighters

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, Col. Charles Alain revealed that it wasn’t an easy task as they had to stay in the bush for five days, so as to record a success. At the end of the five days mission, more than 20 separatist fighters were neutralized including their “general Action man” who was part of the attack on the gendamerie and police stations in Galim. 10 separatist camps camps were destroyed and a catch of weapons seized and other materials used by the fighters destroyed.

In response, Brigadier General Nka Valere saluted the bravery and professionalism of the forces of law and order that went for the mission.

“Your success is important but not complete”, General Nka Valere told the soldiers. He called on them to remain focus and vigilant as they prepare to return to the field in the days ahead.

Brigadier General Ekongwese Divine on his part, called on the population to continue to work in close collaboration with the forces of law and order. He recognized the work of the local vigilante group and called on them to report any suspected individual to the military. He told them not to allow others to come attack them at their home.

At Bangourain, they equally congratulated the population and their vigilante groups for their collaboration with the military while urging them to stay focus and alert.

Earlier, the mayor of Bangourain, Moubain Adanou could not hide the happiness of his people after the successes recorded by the military.

“We can now sleep with our eyes closed and in peace. I promise to together with my people to bring all other resistance to justice”, Mayor Moubain Adanou said.

On December 22nd, 2019, at least one person, many kidnapped and over 60 houses burnt by separatist fighters in an attack on the locality. After the attack, Territorial administration minister, Paul Atanga Nji visited the area where he assured the population of government’s support.

By Nji Nelson