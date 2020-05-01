Military Launches Operation Free Bafut

Some 300 soldiers were involved in the operation

The Cameroonian military has destroyed two separatists camps in Bafut, killed two Amba Generals and confiscated several weapons, motorbikes, a Fortuna Toyota SUV, two horses, gun powder and several other items in an operation intended to free Bafut from the firm grip of secessionist fighters.

The operation cammanded by Col. Matiang Charles Alain involved 300 combined forces from the 501 Airforce base, the Motorized Infantry Brigade and other detachment of the military. For six days begining on the night of Saturday April 25 breaking Sunday, they combed the area stretching from Sop, Mankwi, to Manka Nikong stretching to Nsani and across to Agyati and beyond, neutralizing 15 secessionist fighters on their path and seizing the Saddle Hill Ranch, an operational base for the fighters

Col. Matiang Charles taking the generals in a tour of the Saddle Hill Ranch used as a command post by Amba Fighters

The Once touristic site and a 4 star hotel resort was transformed into the head quarter of the 3rd Amba Camp commanded by “general Alahji”

Both “generals” Alhaji and Peace Plant were neutralized during the operation which let to a single soldier wounded on the part of the military.

Gen. Nka Valérie, Commander of the Joint 5th Military Region thanked the soldiers involved in the operation for a job well executed. He conveyed the gratitude of the Minister Delegate incharge of Defense and the Army Chief of Staff for their exceptional professionalism. Both Generals Nka Valerie and Ekongwese Divine, commander of the 5th Gendarmerie Region said their goal is to liberate Bafut from the terrorist fighters and safe the lives and propertis of the population. The population Gen. Nka said continue to live under fear of reprisals by the terrorists and continue to suffer from harassment and extortion through kidnapping.

Over 40 fire arms were recovered in the process

Six motor cycles and a toyoga Furtuna were recovered from the fighters

Part of Saddle Hill Ranch Bafut

Both generals were surprise with the luxury at Saddle Hill Ranch and vowed to protect it

They said they took over command of the 5th region when Bafut was declared a no-go zone But the military is slowly clearing Bafut and vowed they would not stop until the whole of Bafut is returned to normality. They promised that bit by bit they military would regain total control of the NW region.

Gen. Nka added that the 501 Airbase can not coexist in the same locality with Amba terrorists, one must prevailed and that is the military. He said he will requisition for the use of the Saddle Hill Ranch to station troops to secure the area and the property. He regretted how the crisis has affected businesses like the Saddle Hill Ranch.

He also told the soldiers that the military has two enemies now, the Amba terrorists and the covid-19 pandemic. He advised the men in uniform to take all government and WHO guidelines to keep the desease away from the military.

Earlier both men visited the vicinity of the Bafut Fon Palace to ascertain if military men caused any damage there as reported by some local media and on the social media. He left Bafut very satisfied that the Palace was still in tact and not a single property or resident of the palace was touched.

By Abongwa Fozo in Bafut.