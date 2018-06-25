Military Truck Crush Three To Death In Kumbo

At least four persons have been confirmed death and several others wounded after a military truck belonging to the Rapid Intervention Battalion, the BIR was involved in an accident at Sop Hill near Kumbo, late Sunday June 24. Eye witnesses say they truck on high speed went out of control and rammed into a bike that was in front, instantly killing the bike rider and his two passengers. A military officer was also died in the crash according to residents of Sop.

Our reporter, Fokum Emmanuel who arrived the scene shortly after the accident on his was to Bamenda from Kumbo reported that the military truck was later transported to Jakiri. The truck was transporting troops from Nkambe to Bamenda. Unconfirmed reports say the truck was transporting soldiers for a back up operation in Bambui and Bamenda that has seen skirmishes between the military and unidentified individuals

On Friday June 22 a taxi man and a passenger were killed by the gendarmes at Mile VI-Nkwen bringing circulation of traffic and persons to a halt as both had to use alternative routes to reach their destinations either side of Mile VI.

By Abongwa Fozo