Military Admits Death of Samuel Wazizi in Detention

Samuel Wazizi



After months of denial, Cameron’s military has admitted in an official statement on June 5, 2020 that disappeared journalist Samuel Wazizi died 10 months ago. Cyrille Serge Atonfack Nguemo, head of communication division in the Ministry of Defence confirmed his death in a press release.

The statement read in part that the “death certificate issued by this hospital clearly stated that Samuel Ebuwe Ajiekia born on June 6th 1984 in Molyko died August 17 2019 as a result of a ‘severe sepsis'”

The statement goes further to deny any torture or any form of abuse by the military during his detention. “As a matter of fact, he died as a result of a “severe Sepsis”,and not from any act of torture or physical abuse”

Samuel Wazizi, a pidgin language broadcaster with a Buea based TV station was arrested on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Ekona according to the statement. The military says he was arrested on ground of having connections with terrorists and complicity in terrorist acts.

The statement says the family was immediately informed about his death but failed to take the necessary dispositions to claim the body. But lawyers for the deceased strongly deny this claim. Barrister Lyonga Ewule says for 10 months all attempts to see him or to have him presented in court failed. The international NGO Reporters Without Border on June 3, 2020 had announced that Samuel Wazizi was illegally detained by the military.

The recent outing by the military was provoked by a report aired by Equinox TV saying the Wazizi had died several months ago.

Journalists in the SW region have for months been mounting pressure on the judicial and administrative authorities of the region to tasked the military to show proof of Life of Samuel Wazizi. There have been calls by right groups for the government to shed more lights on his death. The hashtag #justiceforwazizi has been trending to draw more attention to the story.

By Abongwa Fozo