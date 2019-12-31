Mgr Andrew Nkea, New Archbishop of Bamenda

The Bishop of the Diocese of Mamfe, His Lordship Andrew Nkea has been appointed Archbishop of the Bamenda Archdiocese. He replaces Cornelius Fontem Esua who goes on retirement

Andrew Nkea will serve as Archbishop of Bamenda and at the same time, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Mamfe

Born on August 29th, 1965, the 54 year old was appointed Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Mamfe on 10th July 2013. His Grace Andrew Nkea has four dioceses under his see.

The Announcement of His Appointment was made at 12 noon, Monday 30th Decemeber 2019. Andrew Nkea takes over an Archdiocese with a population stable at 1.4 million Christians

The Diocese of Bamenda was created in 1970 and uplifted to a Metropolitan Archdiocese in 1982 by Pope John Paul II

Widely known as a developer, many expect a transformation of the Archdiocese of Bamenda

By Ndi Tsembom Elvis

Source: http://observer237.blogspot.com