Mbengwi: Gang of Four Nuetralised by Police

After having successfully gone through their ninety nine days of incessant underground activities, four members of a gang of eight have fallen into the police drag net in Mbengwi, capital of Momo Division. Their doomsday, that which is reserved for the master, was on Thursday July 27 2017.

After several weeks of surveillance, the bandits alongside four other drug consumers were apprehended by the police following a sting operation. The police raided the Mile 17, Bome and Mile 19 neighbourhoods where they apprehended Chunga Leslie Soh, 21, Akana Fabien, 19, Anye Wilson, 20, for aggravated theft and Asanji Eric, 27, a resident of Bamenda accused of buying stolen goods from the criminals.

The police also arrested Samson Fomukong, 37, one yet to be identified Emmanuel, Ayanda Divine, 23, and Ndakwa Collins for drug consumption.

Informed of the arrests, the Senior Divisional Officer for Momo, Absalom Monono immediately descended to the Mbengwi police post in the company of the state prosecutor for Momo and his close collaborators. The arrests also attracted a curious crowd that stormed the police station to see those behind the sleepless nights experienced of recent in Mbengwi and its surrounding areas.

Momo SDO Absolom Monono[/caption]

The criminals were found in possession of cell phones, a laptop, some money and tools they used for their operations.

In addressing the onlookers, the S.D.O acknowledged that “for the past few months, our towns have been terrorised by groups of young men who've decided that we should not sleep”

“ We've had more than four health centres burgled into, sick persons who were in the hospitals terrorised, their medications taken away, money that was meant to help them recover in the hospital taken away, the medications of the health centres taken away. We've had delegations that have been burgled and the private homes of individuals plus some of our young girls being raped even within the day by a group of young men who have decide not to go to school and take a new job of stealing, terrorising, and consuming drugs” he added.

He congratulated the police for the efforts put in to arrest the criminals. He assured the population of Mbengwi and Momo to their trust in the forces of law and order which he proudly announced will arrest those still on the run.

The SDO urged the public to continue to collaborate with the security forces so as to have a crime free Momo which can enable the citizens and business to go about with their daily activities in peace and without fear.

The S.D.O also used the opportunity to send a strong message to parents to send their children to school next academic year that starts in September. He blame the absent of school as the prime reason why these young men have turned to stealing. “If they were engaged positively, they won't find themselves in acts like this” he pinpointed.

The institutions visited by these men of the underworld included Bome Intergrated Health Centre, the Ngyen-Mbo Intergrated Health Centre and the Momo Divisional Delegation of Youth Affairs and Civic Education.

Madam Jaidzeka Irene the Divisional Delegate for Momo said "Apprehending those who've been perpetrating acts of theft in Momo Division and Mbengwi in particular has relieved me because my office has been attacked three times consecutively and valuable office materials carried away.”

She regretted the fact that the arrested thieves are healthy young looking and strong boys who could have been more useful to the community if they put their efforts into constructive use.

With the dismantling of this gang, it is hoped that the population of Mbengwi can now sleep with closed, knowing their hand earned property are safe.

By Fongoh Primus in Mbengwi