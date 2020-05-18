Ramadan: MBAYU Shares With Muslim Community in B’da

Mbayu Felix, Minister Delegate at the ministry of External Relations In-charge of the Commonwealth has handed over 50 cartons of sugar and 40 cartons of date sweets to the Muslim community of Old Town Bamenda. The items were handed out by his representative Ndimbu Ploycarp in a brief cermony at the Muslim Community Hall-Old Town. The gifts Mr. Ndimbu said was an expression of the minister's love, friendship and loyalty to people of Old Town.

Alhadji Baba Tanko receiving the gifts on behalf of his brethren saluted the gesture. He praised it’s timing which he said came towards the last and most trying days of the 30-day long fasting. The items he added will help strengthen their faith and prevent them from falling prey to temptation.

His Royal highness Sariki Hamza, leader of the Muslim community in Bamenda expressed his appreciation to Minister Mbayu Felix for the many things he has done for them especially for the Construction of the palace and Mosques around Old Town. He added that this effort strengthens Muslims solidarity in Bamenda in trying moments like the one experienced now.

45 more cartons of sugar from the minister were also handed out to the Bamenda II Council Mayor, Peter Chenwi for distribution in the days ahead to other Muslim Communities within his municipality.

Ramadan is a very important period in the life of Muslims. It is the 9th month in the Islamic calender. It is observed as a period of fasting, prayers, reflection and community service. Ramadan 2020 began on 23rd April and will end on 23rd May.

By Bathsheba Everdine