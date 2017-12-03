Manyu SDO Orders Villagers to Relocate As Military Opens New Front

This is contained in a communiqué signed by Oum II Joseph on December 1, 2017 which calls on residents of some localities in Eyumojock, Akwaya and Mamfe Subdivisions to “relocate to safer neigbourhoods of their choice in the hours that follow, failure of which they will be treated as accomplices or perpetrators of ongoing criminal occurrences registered on security and defense forces”

The order goes further to warn business men and persons ploughing the Manyu river to “suspend all activities still further notice” and for all motor bike riders “to strictly observe without provocation the suspension of their circulation from 7pm to 6am daily”

But the same decision which Oum II Joseph called for a withdrawal over Radio Evangelum Mamfe today morning in a special broadcast has been described by Southwest Governor Okalia Benard as fake (listen to Manyu SDO over Radio Evangelum Mamfe admitting signing the document)

The governor speaking in a telephone interview over the State media CRTV Yaoundé said it “ is a fake document, the regional administration, even the local administration that means the SDO does not recognize that document…” quite contrary to the declarations of the Oum II Joseph over Radio Evangelum Mamfe.

The decision drew quick criticism from Cameroonians at home and abroad who saw it as preparing the ground for massive arrests and killings of the people of the concern areas.

Following the Head of State’s return from Abidjan on Thursday November 30 2017, where he vow to put “out of harm’s way” those killing security forces in the two Anglophone regions, the military high command met in an urgent conclave in Yaoundé the next day where its believe the decision to open up a new military front was taken. Cameroon is presently involved in several fronts against Boko Haram in the Far North, Central African rebels in the East, pirates in the Bakassi Peninsular and north in the Northwest and Southwest regions.

The decision to relocate the residents of the concern villages as contained in that communiqué must have been taken at a high level in (Yaoundé) before the ignominy of it became clear, prompting the decision to immediately cancel (as the SDO of Manyu confirmed) or to denied it was ever issued in the first place (SW Governor)

Manyu division has been at the epicentre of the Anglophone crisis since it escalated into killing of security official with seven killed there so far.