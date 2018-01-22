Local Administrators Schooled On Arms Trade Treaty

Some 25 administrators, police and security official drawn from some divisons across the country have been schooled on the working and implementation of the universal Arms Trade Treaty, ATT. This was in a two-day workshop in Mbalmayo held under the theme, “The role of national administrations on the domestication of the ATT”.

Organized by the Cameroon Youths and Student Forum For Peace, CAMYOSFOP, the two-day workshop, 18 and 19 January aimed at mobilizing key government ministries towards understanding the treaty and facilitating the ratification and domestication of the ATT.

Welcoming participants, the Executive Director of CAMYOSFOP Eugine Nyuydine Ngalim who doubles as the chairperson of the Peace and Security Cluster of the African Union, ECOSOCC, indicated that the bill to ratify the ATT is in the process of adoption and progress has been registered so far.

He stressed that; through the bill a number of ministries will be put in place to have a successful implementation of the treaty. “The bill to ratify the ATT is in the process of adoption and progress has been registered so far to ensure a smooth process. To ensure that all goes on well, a number of ministries will be put in place to have a successful implementation of the treaty. To this effect, there is need for every expert in the process to understand the rules and other conventions of the ATT,” Eugine Nyuydine Ngalim emphasized.

He further upholds that the ratification and implementation process will benefit Cameroon and other state parties of the Lake Chad Basin, namely Chad, Niger, and Nigeria that had already ratified the treaty. Among other things, Cameroon will effectively participate in the Conference of State Parties, CSP, to the ATT by exercising her voting rights in the decision-making process.

However, he added that the ATT process adopted on April 2, 2013 by UN member countries became a binding treaty since December 2014 when it entered into force and immediately more than 50-member states ratified the treaty.

Speaking on behave of the Ministry of External Relations, MINREX, the coordinating Ministry in the implementation of international treaties, the Director of UN and Decentralize Cooperation, Anne Chantal Namah, acknowledged the full involvement of CAMYOSFOP in the ATT process and their efforts to promote a culture of peace and security.

While briefly outlining the process that lead to the ratification of the law on arms trading in Cameroon, Anne Chantal said the project funded by the Voluntary Trust Fund to Arms Trade Treaty is jointly coordinated by MINREX and CAMYOSFOP. Going by the Director, the two partners have so far engaged members of parliament, civil society organisations and journalists in Cameroon in the process.

For two-days, national administration were educated on the genesis, adoption, ratification and implementation processes, articles of the ATT, the role of MINREX, the implication of law No 2016/015 of 14 December 2016 on arms and ammunition, experience sharing, working session in two syndicate group, brainstorming and recommendations.

The training took place at a time when the bill that was submitted in parliament for adoption had been adopted during the November 2017 session and endorsed by the Head of State for the next phase of ratification.

Given that the proliferation of illicit trade in conventional arms is a threat to the security of states nationwide especially in African, experts holds that through its ratification, Cameroon’s defence forces could obtain assistance from other member states parties in preventing and fighting terrorism and other criminal activities associated with the illicit trade in conventional arms.

According to experts, the ratification makes it possible to regulate more strictly the international trading of conventional arms and also try to prevent illegal transactions. Going by statistics from non-governmental organisations, it is estimated that the numberof fire arms in circulation in Cameroon is about 24000 there by posing the need for more control to be put in place.

BY ETIENNE MAINIMO MENGNJO