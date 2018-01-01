Limbe to Host New Stars’ Home Games

New Stars of Douala have notified CAF about her intentions to play her first leg CAF confederations cup preliminaries game in Limbe. News Stars qualified for the competition after beating UMS of Loum one nil in the cup of Cameroon finals played in December 2017.

Speaking after the cup final win, Club president; Faustin Domkeu told reporters the Douala club will continue to use the Limbe Centenary Stadium as her home ground this coming season.

A press release signed by the Secretary General of Cameroon’s professional football league (LFPC) Mme Therese Pauline Manguele insists that clubs without modern pitches will relocate to towns that have modern pitches for their home games thus making the south west region a suitable home to many clubs come next season given that the region have up to 5 modern pitches.

Currently no south west club plays the in the elite competition in Cameroon. Tiko United is the only club from the region to have emerged champions of the league way back in 2009.

New Stars take on equatorial Guinean side Deportivo de Niefang on the weekend of 09, 10 or 11 of February 2018.

By ANGU LESLEY