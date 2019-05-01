League One Playoff Dates Confirmed

This was the first elite II match to be played in the Night in Cameroon

League One Playoff Dates Confirmed

The League One Playoff to determine the champions and runner up and the teams to be relegated into League Two for the 2019 football season has been programmed from the 12th of May to June 5, 2019 in Yaoundé and Limbe.

The championship playoff will hold in venues in Yaounde with six teams involved. Coton Sport of Garoua, Dragon of Yaoundé and Apajes of Mfou from pool A will join Feutchue FC of Diko Bandjoun, Stade Renard of Melong and Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda from Pool B to vey for the championship.

Similarly in Limbe, the battle for survival will be fought between PWD of Bamenda, Union and New Stars of Douala, Unisport of Bafang, Fovu of Baham and Les Astres of Douala.