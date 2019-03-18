League One Day 9: Yosa, PWD Record Precious Home Wins

Fans came praying for 6 home points and two previous disappointments





The double header in Bamenda today between Yong Sport Academy against Stade Renard and PWD versus Drangon FC ended with smiles for the local fans who turn up at the Yong Sport Academy stadium to cheer both sides.

Both matches ended on an identical 1-0 scoreline, propelling Yosa to second spot on the standing in Pool B while maintaining PWD at the 8th spot in pool A, but just 5 points away from 1st spot occupied by Union.

When Brandon Mukete powered in a blocked shot from close range to give Yosa the precious 1-0 lead at the 28 minute in the first match, many fans of both teams started sensing that this could be the day they will walk away with all 6 points in stake. Previously when both teams played on the day same day at the same venue, it had all ended in disappointing draws. On match day 2, the first time the two teams played on the same day in Bamenda this season it ended zero on either side between Yosa and Unisport of Bafang, setting the pace for the second match between PWD and Colombe FC of the South to end in a similar draw as well. 1-1 was the result.

Then on match day 6, it was PWD that started with a 1-1 tie against Avion in the first encounter while Yosa ended with a virgin-all tie against Feutchue in the second. That was why many fans come to Mile VI today believing the fate of the first match could determine that of the second.

But the wait for the second victory was nerving, it took the Abakwa boys 86 minute to confirm the prophesy. Substitute Edet Keneth scored from point black range following some great work from the right by Fai Gilead and the ever enterprising Ade Mielnorf who slotted in the assist. PWD had earlier missed a penalty at the 4th minute by Ekema Stanley.

The victory by both sides was further sweetened by the result from Yaounde where Bang Bullet beat Canon by a goal to-nil to record a perfect day for Northwest teams in the league.

Elsewhere, Tonnere beat Colombe of the South in Ebolowa by 1-0 to further complicate the standing in pool A. New Stars and Avion FC shared the spoils in Limbe in a 2-all draw, just like in the advanced match between Apajes and Coton Sport that ened 1-1.

In Pool B, Fovu lost to USM of Loum by 0-2 in Bafoussam, Feutchue beat Les Astres by 2-1 while the mathc between Unisport and Eding ended goalless.

Click here for detail standing





By Abongwa Fozo