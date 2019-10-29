More Humanitarian Assistance to Mezam IDPs

An IDP receiving her transport fare

Humanitarian aid has been handed out to some 400 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Mezam Division. This was by the SDO for Mezam Moh Emile Simon in a brief ceremony at the premises of the Northwest Governor’s office Station Bamenda.

The aid included food items and non food items like rice, cooking oil, scanned fish, tablets of soaps, blankets and a sum of 10,000frs for transportation.

The SDO used the event to call on all separatists fighters to drop their weapons and return to normal life. He assured them that they won’t be arrested if the leave the bushes, but rather will benefit from the Head of state’s clemency. He reiterated that Cameroon is one and indivisible.

Some of the IDP’s expressed their happiness for the kind gesture from the Head of State and pray he continue in this light. For others the hope a speedy solution to the crisis should be found so that they can return back to their normal lives.

Mr. Anchang Peter one of the humanitarian aids team called on tother IDPs to ensiure they are registered so as to benefit from these aids. “we register IDP’s every Monday to Friday and those we register are eligible to benefit from the aids, there is no discrimination in the distribution” he added.

By Anguh Noella