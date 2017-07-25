Bamenda Hemodialysis Centre Receives Vital Kits

The Bamenda Regional Hospital Hemodialysis Centre has received a fresh supply of kits vital for the functioning of the Hemodialysis Centre. The supply arrived Bamenda Monday July 24, 2017. The close to 1000 kits are used alongside the complicated machines at the centre to perform hemodialysis on diabetic patients and those with kidney problems. These kits are composed of devices and solutions like syringes, the dialyzer (artificial kidney) concentrate, tubes and various liquids that are not reusable.

Dr. Kinge Thompson Director of the Bamenda Regional Hospital said this was an emergency supply and that “a huge consignment is coming that would be able to take us through the year” The present consignment he added could last for two months. He used the opportunity to called on the users of the centre to come for their regular dialysis

The Bamenda Hemodialysis Centre has been without these vital kits for over five weeks, putting the life of hundred of patients from the Northwest, West and parts of the Southwest regions who depend on it for survival at risk. Patients carry two dialysis sessions a week which is considered normal routine in per Cameroon standards. Officials say when this drop to once a week it becomes dangerous and turns into critical when it drops to zero a week.

Nkosu Ephraim president of the Dialysis Association at the Centre said one of the kits cost over a hundred thousand francs CFA in the market but they are being offered the kits at 5000 francs thanks to government subvention. A similar shortage in these kits was also reported in other centres like Douala and Yaounde.

By Pedmia Shatu