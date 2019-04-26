Grand Prix of Literary Associations 2018: And the Winners are…

Helen Lackner from UK, and Yasmina Khadra from Algeria are the great Winners of the 2018 edition of the Grand Prix of Literary Associations, respectively in the Research and Belles-Lettres categories. Helen Lackner was crowned for her work entitled Yemen in Crisis, “An outstanding book that provides answers to all the questions raised by Yemen’s many crisis since 2011.” (Eugene Rogan, University of Oxford). Helen Lackner’s crowning is unprecedented in the GPLA history, for she is the very first non-African writer, as well as the first English-speaking author to be awarded the prize since its creation in 2013.

Yasmina Khadra won the trophy in the Belles-Lettres category for his work Khalil, a novel based on the Paris terrorist attacks of November 13, 2015.

Here is the whole list of all the laureates of the GPLA 2018

Grand prix de la mémoire: Jean-Marc Ela, Cameroonian philosopher (1936-2008)

Grand Prix des mécènes: Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, Kenyan writer awarded for his entire body of work.

Grand Prix de la Recherche (GPLA Research Category) : Helen Lackner, awarded for her work entitled Yemen in Crisis, endorsed by Middle East Studies Associations (US).

Grand Prix des Belles-Lettres (GPLA Belles-Lettres Category) : Yasmina Khadra, awarded for his novel entitled Khalil, endorsed by “Association Culturelle La Grande Maison de Tlemcen (Algeria)”.

Asso-prize: El Calidoscopio, an association based in Mexico, awarded for its endeavors and non-profit activities for promoting reading and literature.