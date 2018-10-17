GPLA : 2018 Longlist Revealed

The Grand Prix of Literary Associations (GPLA) has received nominations for the 6th edition. A total of 129 books endorsed by 102 associations have been submitted for this years’ award. The contest is trilingual, and includes Spanish-written works, alongside those in French and English.

The submissions are from 39 countries. Besides Cameroon entries have also been received from Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala, Côte d’Ivoire, Canada, DR Congo, Gabon, Senegal, France, Chad, Israel, UK, Togo, Ireland, Congo, China, USA, South Africa, Argentina, Nigeria, Deutschland, Egypt, Ghana, Lebanon, Kenya, Spain, Guyana, Ecuatorial Guinea, Iceland, Sudan, Scotland, Algeria, Madagascar, Morocco, Tanzania, Japan, Irak, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago.

See below is the complete lists, in both the Research and Belles-Lettres Categories.