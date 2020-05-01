Covid19: PM Unveils 19 Relieve Measures

Testing for symptoms of covid-19 Matazem Santa ( archive pictures)

Bars and restaurants can now open after 6pm, taxi and transport agencies carry passengers normally, and 25 billion FCFA to help businesses are amongst 19 accompanying measures taken by government this Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The Prime Minister – Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute announced relief measures taken to mitigate the economic shock provoked by the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures that seek to cushion the effects of the pandemic on businesses, Trade Unions, households and the social security fund were ordered by the Head of State, Paul Biya.

The 19 accompanying Measures

1- The opening after 6pm of bars, restaurants and leisure facilities, with the obligations for customers and users to respect barrier measures, in particular the wearing of protective masks and social distancing.

2- The lifting of the measures reducing the mandatory number of passengers in all public transport by bus and taxi. The wearing of masks remains compulsory and overloading is prohibited.

3- The suspensions for the second quarter of 2020 of general accounting audits, except in cases of suspected tax evasion.

4 – The postponement of the deadline for filing statistical and tax declarations, without penalties in case of payment of the corresponding balance.

5- The granting of moratoria and deferrals of payment to companies directly affected by the crisis, hence suspending forced recovery measures against them.

6- Supporting the finances of company through the allocation of a special envelope of CFAF 25 billion for the clearance of stocks of VAT credit awaiting reimbursement.

7- The postponement of the deadline to pay land taxes for the 2020 financial year to 30 September 2020.

8- Full deductibility to determine the corporate income tax of denotations and gifts made by the companies for the fight against the COVD-19 pandemic.

9- The exemptions from the Tourist Tax in the hotel and catering sectors from the rest of the 2020 financial years as from March.

10- Exemption from the withholding tax and from parking fees for taxis and motorbikes as well as from the axle tax for the 2nd quarter. This measure could be extended to the rest of 2020.

11- Exemption for the second quarter from the withholding tax and council taxes (market duy, etc) for petty traders (bayam sellams)

12- The temporary suspension for a period of three months of the payment of parking and demurrage charges in the Douala and Douala and Kribi ports for essential goods.

13- The establishment of a MINFI-MINEPAT consultation framework, with the main economic actors, in the order to mitigate the effects of the crisis and promote a rapid resumption of activity.

14- The suspension for a period of three inspections by the National Social Insurance Fund (NSIF).

15- The Cancellation of penalties for the late payment of social security contributions due to the NSIF, upon reasoned request.

16- Spreading the payment of the social security contribution for the months of April, May and June 2020 over three instalments, for the next three months, that is from May to July, of the payment of family allowances to staff of companies which are unable to pay social security or which have placed their staff on technical leave because of the economic downturn, particularly in the catering hotel and transport sectors.

17- The maintenance, for the next three months, that is from May to July, of the payment of family allowances to staff of companies which are unable to pay social contributions of which are unable to pay social security contributions or which have placed their staff on technical leave because of the economic downtown, particularly in the catering hotel and transport sectors.

18- The increase of family allowance from CFAF 2800 to CFAF 4500

19- The 20% increase of old pension that were not atomically revaluated after the 2016 reform.

He said the easing and support measures to relieve the sectors hard hit by the health crisis were taken by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya followed encouraging results observed in the implementation of the Covid-19 response strategy in Cameroon.

The Prime Minister also noted that the President of the Republic has decided to extend the measures taken on 17 March 2020 as part of the response strategy for an additional 15 days renewable if necessary.

Public workers who have abandoned their duty post under the pretext of confinement due to COVID-19 to return the without delay to their places of work or face disciplinary sanctions provided by the regulations in force.

Source: CRTV