Governor Lele To Find Solution To Sporting Infrastructure
The Governor of the Northwest region has promised to look into the problem of infrastructure in Bamenda following the qualification of PWD into the MTN Elite I next season. He made that announcement yesterday while receiving the players and officials of PWD Bamenda.
Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique described the twin event as “God ordained” and one that proved that despite the difficulties and challenging working conditions, the youths of the region are still able to achieve success. He said the under 14 Northwest selection participating in the competition for the first time and winning it is also building the relay for the current group of players from PWD that have helped to qualify the team into top flight football after 14 years.
He promised to look into the issue of football infrastructure, especially the Bamenda Municipal stadium which will now need to host two elite one teams. He described Bamenda as “one of the few cities in the entire country that can boast of two elite one teams” and promised to take the problems raised to hierarchy if solutions can not be sort at his level.
He however called on persons of goodwill, businessmen and the municipal authorities to join forces towards finding solutions to the problems of sporting infrastructures in the region.
He ended the event by handing a symbolic gift to the two teams. PWD of Bamenda was represented by Bar. Njoya joseph and Mr. Charles Boyo, vice presidents of the team and coach Keneth Sampabum Sama, regional coach of Anafoot Northwest.
By Abongwa Fozo
