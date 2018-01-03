GivHOPE Raises Funds For Street Children

GivHOPE a non-governmental organisation has raised funds geared towards withdrawing and effecting the reinsertion of street children into mainstream society in Cameroon, at a ceremony that took place in Yaoundé recently.

The event that brought together government officials and civil society organisations had one voice; to contribute towards helping street children in our towns.

Presenting the 2018 plan of action for GivHOPE, the general coordinator, Helene Pieume said, “more actions need to be taken so as to rescue young talented Cameroonians who because of some problems have resorted in staying in the streets”

She warned that the task is so big that if allowed to the government alone, work done will not be sufficient.

“The task is so big that we need to accompany the government. The society has rejected these children, but we need to go closer to them and tell them that we love them. This is our own small paragraph that we want to write in the development of this country,” Helene Pieume stated.

Going by her, “42 children have been withdrawn from the streets but those who are stable in our portfolio are 27. They vary between 27 and 29. They are young people very mobile and sensitive. Some can go for six months before coming back. Some of the children are going to school; secondary, high and university while others are doing income generating activities.”

She added that children under the GivHOPE care have received Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal savior with three already baptized.

The ceremony was also an opportunity for the public to listen to diverse testimonies from some of the children that have been withdrawn and reinstated into the society.

One of such was Martin, who after wandering in the street finally had his place back into the society thanks to GivHOPE. As of now, he is undergoing his second year of study in the University of Yaounde I. According to most of the withdrawn children, being in the street was like a death sentence until they found hope with GivHOPE. They all believe their lives have been given a purpose by this association and they intend to seize it.

Created in 2007, GivHOPE is motivated by its motto which is “One child, One family, one community; together let us join hands”

BY ETIENNE MAINIMO MENGNJO