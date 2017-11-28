General Express Resumes Service One Into Three Months Suspension

The Minister of Transport, Edgard Alain Mebe Ngo'o has uplifted a banned meted on General Express Voyages, barely a month into a highly publicized suspension following a road accident along the Douala -Yaounde Highway that occurred on Tuesday October 24, 2017 killing 15 people with several others injured.

The decision the minister said is motivated by the collaboration between the company and the Government. Edgard Alain Mebe Ngo'o went further in his communique to say the intercity transport company, General Express Voyages by the adhesion and cooperation, demonstrated effective implementation of all corrective measures from the Ministry of Transport, necessitating the uplifting of the sanction. The minister’s decision of November 27, 2017 authorizes the company to resume its activities throughout the national territory.

Meanwhile general opinion holds that the suspension was due to the hike in the prize of a ticket from Yaoundé and Douala which hiked from 2500 to 4500 and even 5000 frs ins some cases due to the absence of General Express the biggest bus service serving Bafoussam. This led to a back drop of passengers stranded in Bafoussam and the cities of Yaounde and Douala, promoting some clandestine transporters to step. The decision according to others was also due to the fact that the end of year feast is approaching and the number of commuters between these cities is expected to double, possing another serious challenge to the authorities.

It’s Worth noting that, Following the ghastly accident, The driver of the bus involved was accused of poor driving and his license suspended for twelve months.

By Abel Bela Samari

Yaounde-Cameroon