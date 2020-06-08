Former Bar Council President, Sama Francis is No More

The former President of the Cameroon Bar Council, Barrister Sama Francis, is no more. The renoun lawyer and member of the SDF legal counsel passed on in Yaounde, early Monday, June 8, 2020.

He reportedly died from complications of Covid-19 at the Jordan Clinic in Yaounde. Reports say due to the circumstances of his death he was immediately interred at the Yaounde residence of Ni John Fru Ndi. According to family sources, special measures were taken to preserve and transfer the corpse in the future to his native Baba II

Bar. Sama was a close friend and relative to the National Chairman of the SDF, Ni John Fru Ndi. Both men had a particularly close relationship. His Chambers is located at the Fru Ndi Residence, Commercial Avenue Bamenda.

Hi death follows that of another SDF bigwig and legal luminary, Hon Joseph Mbah Ndam. He also passed on a couple of weeks ago in Yaounde.

By Abongwa Fozo