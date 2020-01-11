Football Promoter Recognises NW Referees For Excellent Work
Prominent US based Football promoter, Barrister Sopo Ngwa has donated 26 referee shirts to NW referees in appraisal of their excellent and hard work in the course of last football season. The kits were handed to the president of FECAFOOT –NW Mbigha Felix by his representative Nji Nelson Chefor during the 2020 Ordinary General Assembly meeting of FECAFOOT-NW.
Mbigha Felix appreciated the gestured and said this will encourage more hard work from NW referees.
The 2019 football season in the region was described as the best managed and officiated with club presidents and coaches appreciating the level of officiating during the championship and the mini-interpool. Coach Remy Ngwa of santos FC one of the semi-finalist last year wrote a letter to appreciate the referees and FECAFOOT-NW for an excellent job during the mini interpools.
This new level of professionalism was highlighted with the promotion of six match officials from the region into the superior leagues.
Barrister Sopo Ngwa is President of Rush FM Football Club, and has been promoting young talents for decades through teams like America For Africa Bamenda and Mamfe, Phoenix FC, Universal Soccer Academy and is also helping to revive Camark Bamenda this football season.
By Ngam Eustace
