Fon Samkie Replaces Pastor Khan Elroy As Mayor of Santa

Fon Samkie Elvis Ganyam II of Baligham has been voted as Mayor of Santa Council to complete the remaining term of office of Pastor Khan Elroy Moses who passed on last September 15, 2017 after four years at the helm.

He was voted during an extra ordinary council session convened for that purpose at the Santa Council Chambers on Friday November 17, 2015 and presided over by The SDO of Mezam Songa Pierre Rene.

Fon Samkie who before this was the 1st Deputy Mayor, was the only candidate nominated for the post and received an overwhelming 38 votes against none. This to him is a mark of confidence bestowed on him by the councilors.

“Really the people have seen my ability and how I work, I am not a selfish leader, I reign and my people rule. I don’t take decisions alone…” adding that he would work in collaboration with his head of committees and councilors for a better Santa Council he added.

Mayor Fon Samkie Elvis would complete the reminder of the mandate of Pastor Khan Elroy Moses, the first CPDM Mayor of Santa Council since the advent of multiparty. He says his greatest challenge would be the Santa Market which was partially demolished by the late mayor. He says he plans to extend the lock up market by constructing more sheds inside.

Santa Council is one of seven that makes up Mezam with a total of 39 councilors, a population of about 75 000 inhabitants, a surface Area of 533 km2, a population density of about 138 persons/km2, 10 villages, some 49 nursery and primary schools, over 25 government and private secondary schools, and one state owned higher institute (the Community Development Specialisation School) and a private owned training institution and a privately run teacher’s training college.

The municipality also boasts of one hospital, two medicalised hospitals and several health centres and agric post and a huge touristic potential. The Santa council is also the home council of Ni John Fru Ndi, chairman of Cameroon’s leading opposition party.

By Eben Franka M and Teku Patience in Santa

Source: Bamenda Online